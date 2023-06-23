CNBC TV18
Man Infra secures order worth Rs 680 crore for infrastrucrure works at JNPT

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 12:40:52 PM IST (Published)

Before phase two, Man lnfra Group successfully executed Phase 1 infrastructure works for BMCTPL within a timeframe of 22 months.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. on Friday said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 680 crore from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. for infrastructure-related works at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Maharashtra.

The company will execute phase-2  infrastructure works at the fourth container terminal of JNPT in Navi Mumbai within a time frame of two and half years.


In a filing to the stock exchanges, Man Infra said that it secured the order for pavement work on the reclaimed earth and has also received a 'Letter of Acceptance'.

