Man Infra secures order worth Rs 680 crore for infrastrucrure works at JNPT

Before phase two, Man lnfra Group successfully executed Phase 1 infrastructure works for BMCTPL within a timeframe of 22 months.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd. on Friday said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 680 crore from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. for infrastructure-related works at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Maharashtra.

The company will execute phase-2 infrastructure works at the fourth container terminal of JNPT in Navi Mumbai within a time frame of two and half years.