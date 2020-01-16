Making a comeback! Prabhudas Lilladher lists 30 ex-multibaggers that are showing promise
Updated : January 16, 2020 03:14 PM IST
Balkrishna Industries rose around 2,400 percent from Rs 59 in 2010 to hit its record high of Rs 1,467 in August 2018. Since then it has fallen 36 percent.
MindTree surged 704 percent, from Rs 147 in 2010 to hit its fresh high of Rs 1,182 on September 18, 2018. Since then it has fallen 33 percent since then.
Other criteria included current share pledge less than 20 percent and promoter holding more than 35 percent.
