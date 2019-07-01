Market
Market wrap: Sensex, Nifty settle higher on positive global cues, HDFC lifts indexes
Updated : July 01, 2019 04:14 PM IST
The broader NSE Nifty50 closed 0.65 percent higher at 11,865.60, while the benchmark 30-share BSE index settled 0.74 percent firmer at 39,686.50.
MidCaps lagged behind with the Nifty MidCap ending 0.17 percent high.
Indiabulls Housing Finance settled 2.3 percent higher, HDFC clocked its record closing high.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more