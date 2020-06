In the stock market, commodities is considered to be high cyclical space that has capability to churn over 2x returns in a small period of time frame. Sugar sector falls under this category, and ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, the sector has delivered a whopping of about 3x returns to its shareholders in just three months time.

There are various reasons behind the surge in the sugar stocks. JM Financial in its report noted that government measures played a big role in providing steady profitability to sugar companies. Minimum selling price (MSP), monthly release orders and robust ethanol prices are the main growth factors.

During this time, the exports also picked up the pace again as global prices recovered. There have been media reports recently about the government considering an MSP hike of up to Rs 2/kg (currently Rs 31/kg), which has boosted sales momentum and domestic prices, the report added.

According the brokerage, there was a fall in demand due to a halt n institutional buying. However, exports slowed down in March-April 20 as the global prices dropped almost 30 percent, only to recover in the past 4 weeks, boosting exports momentum. The industry now expects 5.2 million tonne of sugar exports given the export subsidy of Rs 10.4/kg and active regulatory help by the government.

"We estimate India sugar production to jump back to 31.3 million tonne as the sugarcane area is likely to increase in Maharashtra/Karnataka on a robust monsoon in 2019 (record reservoir levels) amid strong profitability," said the brokerage further.