Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged nearly four percent on Wednesday after Reliance Brands Ltd signed an agreement to invest in India's foremost couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for a 51 percent majority stake.

The couture label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is internationally feted for its cutting-edge quality and classically elegant style, the press release said.

"The strategic partnership is aimed at accelerating the 35-year-old couture house's growth plans in India and across the globe," the press release added.

Reliance Brands is an arm of Reliance Retail Ventures which is a subsidiary of RIL. It caters to the segments of luxury, bridge-to-luxury, high-premium and high-street lifestyle.

In the attempt to marry the brands with the smart customer, Reliance Brands Ltd has brought home 35 international brands, some of whom have their largest markets in India.

This acquisition comes after a slew of buyouts. In March, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd announced the acquisition of an 89 percent equity stake in Clovia , an industry leader in the bridge-to-premium intimate wear category, with an investment of Rs 950 crore.

In November last year, Reliance Retail acquired the retail lingerie businesses under the Amante umbrella brand from MAS Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings. It had also bought a minority stake in Actoserba Active Wholesale, which operates the online lingerie store Zivame.

Further, the retail arm had also acquired a 52 per cent stake in veteran couturier Ritu Kumar's firm Ritika Pvt Ltd in October 2021. Apart from the mentioned acquisitions, Reliance Brands had picked up a 40 per cent minority stake in renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra's MM Styles Pvt Ltd.

Earlier this year in January, Reliance Brands had partnered with Rahul Mishra to create a new fashion label and last year, it had invested in Manish Malhotra’s brand, ICICI Direct Research pointed out.

“With the acquisition of a stake in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture brand, RBL (Reliance Brands Ltd), will be able to strengthen its play in the fast-growing luxury and retail landscape. The buyouts and stake purchases in Indian designers are part of Reliance’s plans to shore up its ethnic labels portfolio,” the domestic brokerage house said.

“Reliance is looking to sell these famous labels not only to the fashion-savvy Indian consumers but also to position them in the global market and capture a share of the global fashion retail pie,” ICICI Direct Research added.

At 1000 IST, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's shares were trading 3.2 percent higher at Rs 2,722 on BSE. The stock is merely 0.89 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2,750 on BSE. It has been gaining for the last two days and has risen over 7 percent during the period.