Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO of Mahindra Logistics said that the growth in the first quarter was driven largely by a healthy boost in volumes.

Mahindra Logistics has posted a strong set of numbers in its first quarter filings both on a year-over-year and a sequential basis. The company’s revenue has jumped 36 percent and the margin has also improved to 5.5 percent from the 4.6 percent seen last year. Another key highlight is that the enterprise mobility business has bounced back on a low base.

“The 3PL business grew by 40 percent, network services businesses grew by 20 percent and the mobility business had a strong path of recovery and up around 50-55 percent; almost all of the growth was driven by volume,” he said.

The auto sector had a strong quarter and will hold on to its momentum in the next quarter too, according to the management.

“Automotive sector is roughly around 50 percent of our revenues and that had a strong quarter YoY, sequentially growth as well. We think Q2 will pretty much hold the momentum and from Q3 and Q4, as we have said earlier, we think the supply chain issues will get debottleneck further," said Swaminathan.

Talking about demerger, Swaminathan said that there are no plans to demerge the enterprise mobility business as yet.

