Mahindra Lifespaces ends higher on winning first society redevelopment project

Mahindra Group’s realty arm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. gained 3 percent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company announced that it has bagged a project to redevelop two adjacent residential societies in Santacruz West, Mumbai.

The redevelopment project has a revenue potential of Rs 500 crore. It will be developed on land measuring approximately 1.27 acres of land.

Mahindra Lifespaces and the two housing societies will enter into definitive documents after the due diligence.

Mumbai has limited opportunities for greenfield development and the only viable opportunity for any new development is through redevelopment. The redevelopment market is estimated to be worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

Santacruz West is one of the prime residential neighbourhoods in Mumbai. Mahindra Lifespaces has developed more than 10.77 million square feet of area in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mahindra Lifespaces last week announced the purchase of 4.25 acres of land in South Bengaluru, Karnataka. The land is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 4.6 lakh square feet of saleable area and a gross development value of approximately Rs 400 crore primarily comprising premium residential apartments.

The latest land acquisition in Bengaluru falls in line with the company’s strategy of bolstering its presence in the IT hub of the country.

In November 2022, the real estate major launched a residential project named Mahindra Citadel Phase 1 in Pimpri Chinchwad, near Pune.

Shares of Mahindra Lifespaces ended 3.18 percent higher at Rs 358.85 on Thursday.