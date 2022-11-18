Mahindra Lifespace launches new residential project near Pune

Last month Mahindra Lifespace Developers entered into a joint venture with global investment firm Actis to develop industrial and logistics facilities with an initial investment of Rs 2,200 crore.

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. has announced the launch of a residential project in Pimpri Chinchwad, near Pune. The project has been named Mahindra Citadel Phase 1.

Last month the company entered into a joint venture with global investment firm Actis to develop industrial and logistics facilities with an initial investment of Rs 2,200 crore.

Actis is a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure. The said project is registered with the Maharashtra RERA.

Mahindra Lifespaces reported a net loss of Rs 7.7 crore during the September quarter on higher expenses compared to a net profit of Rs 6.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter increased to Rs 73.8 crore from Rs 65.7 crore while total sales bookings increased 32 percent from last year to Rs 399 crore.

For the first half of the current financial year, Mahindra Lifespaces' sales bookings doubled to Rs 1,001 crore from Rs 449 crore in the first half of the financial year 2022.

Founded in 1994, Mahindra Lifespaces' development footprint spans 32.14 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing, and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

The company's development portfolio consists of premium residential projects; value homes under the ‘Mahindra Happinest' brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the ‘Mahindra World City’ and ‘Origins by Mahindra’ brands respectively.