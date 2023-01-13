English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Mahindra Lifespaces acquires 4.25 acres land in South Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces acquires 4.25 acres land in South Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces acquires 4.25 acres land in South Bengaluru
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 9:57:23 PM IST (Published)

The gross development value of the land parcel with potential of nearly 4.6 lakh square feet for residential properties stands at Rs 400 crore.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Mahindra Life share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 4.25 acres of land in the Singasandra area of South Bengaluru.


The real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group expanded its third project in Bengaluru, by purchasing the land parcel in a strategically located site just off Hosur Road, which is estimated to have a development potential of nearly 4.6 lakh square feet.

The purchased land’s Gross Development Value (GDV) stands at approximately Rs 400 crore, which will majorly comprise premium residential apartments.

The latest land acquisition in Bengaluru falls in line with the company’s strategy of bolstering its presence in the IT hub of the country.

The new site gives Mahindra Lifespaces the advantage of access to well-developed social infrastructure with proximity to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and retail markets.

The site is close to Electronics City, which is India’s largest IT and electronics hub, while being a 25-minute drive from Koramangala. The company looks forward to launching the first phase of this project before the end of the current financial year.

In November 2022, the real estate major launched a residential project named Mahindra Citadel Phase 1 in Pimpri Chinchwad, near Pune.

Shares of Mahindra Lifespaces ended 0.8 percent lower at Rs 359.1 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.Mahindra Lifespaces

Next Article

Wonderla Holidays in talks to set up amusement park in Madhya Pradesh

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X