Mahindra Finance hits 52-week high as CLSA and Morgan Stanley see upside

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL) shares rallied in Monday morning trade and hit a 52-week high in the process. The stock has been rallied over 10 percent in the last week and 6.5 percent in the past month.

Though the disbursals in November saw a decline of 14.3 percent when compared to October, the steepest in the last seven quarters, brokerage houses, CLSA and Morgan Stanley see the stock having an upside in the short term.

While CLSA has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 per share, Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating with a target price of Rs 275 per share. The stock at the time of publishing is up close to six percent in intraday trade.

A prime reason for the brokerages seeing an upside is that collection efficiency has improved sharply to about 96 percent when compared to 91 percent in the month of October.

Moreover, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio has remained stable at the seven percent mark.

