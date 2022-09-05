M&M Finance at a 52-week high after August disbursements rise 75%

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Mahindra & Mahindra Finance is among the best performing NBFCs this year. Read about how the company's business performed in August and what lies ahead for this month.

Shares of non-bank finance lender Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) jumped to a 52-week high after the company reported a 75 percent year-on-year growth in overall disbursals for the month of August.

In an exchange filing last week, the company mentioned that it disbursed Rs 3,740 crore in August. However, on a sequential basis, the number is down 4.4 percent. The number is also lower than the disbursals made in July (Rs 3,912 crore) and June (Rs 3,750 crore).

The total amount disbursed during the year now stands at Rs 17,150 crore (including August), almost double compared to the same period last year. Gross business assets are up ~12 percent from last year and 3 percent month-on-month.

The Collection Efficiency (CE) during the month of August remained stable at 96 percent, compared to 97 percent in August 2021. The figure has oscillated between the 95-97 percent mark over the last four months.

M&M Finance also mentioned that its Stage 2 assets or overdue assets in excess of 60 days declined from last month while its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) or Stage 3 assets were stable in August.

"The company expects an improvement in Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets during September 2022," it said in its exchange filing.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 last month, Vice Chairman & MD Ramesh Iyer said that disbursements had started to grow, leading to AUM growth. "We are at close to 26 percent and it's only now that we have started seeing good growth of disbursement leading to AUM growth. As we start consuming this capital and the return on assets (RoA) coming back, you would see that happen in the next couple."

Shares of M&M Financial Services are up 3.3 percent at Rs 215.85 in early trading. The stock is the top F&O gainer and is also trading at a 52-week high. The stock has risen 42 percent this year so far.

