Mahindra Finance disbursements jump 80% at Rs 49,500 crore in FY23

1 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 3, 2023 9:15:06 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd ended at Rs 236.85, up by Rs 4.95, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.

Non-banking finance firm Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd on Monday said its FY23 disbursement was approximately Rs 49,500 crore registering a year-on-year growth of 80 percent.

The healthy disbursement trends during FY 23 have led to business assets at Rs 82,300 crore, a growth of 7 percent over December 2022 and 27 percent over March 2022.
The company said its overall loan disbursement climbed 42 percent to Rs 5,600 crore in March 2023 and the fourth quarter disbursements stood at Rs 13,750 crore registering a growth of 50 percent year-on-year.
The collection efficiency stood at 105 percent for March 2023. The current quarter's collection efficiency was at 99 percent (100 percent for Q4FY22). Stage-3 expected at 4.6 percent (5.9 percent as of December 2022) and Stage-2 expected at 6.7 percent (8.4 percent as of December 2022) have continued to improve.
Compared to Stage-3 assets, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are estimated to be higher by Rs 1,200 crore, requiring no additional provisions over and above the Expected Credit Loss provision for FY23. The company continued to maintain a comfortable liquidity chest of about 3 months’ requirement.
First Published: Apr 3, 2023 9:14 PM IST
Tags

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance)

