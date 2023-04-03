Mahindra Finance disbursements jump 80% at Rs 49,500 crore in FY23

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd ended at Rs 236.85, up by Rs 4.95, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.
Non-banking finance firm Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd on Monday said its FY23 disbursement was approximately Rs 49,500 crore registering a year-on-year growth of 80 percent.
Recommended ArticlesView All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey
Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know
Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The healthy disbursement trends during FY 23 have led to business assets at Rs 82,300 crore, a growth of 7 percent over December 2022 and 27 percent over March 2022.
The company said its overall loan disbursement climbed 42 percent to Rs 5,600 crore in March 2023 and the fourth quarter disbursements stood at Rs 13,750 crore registering a growth of 50 percent year-on-year.
The collection efficiency stood at 105 percent for March 2023. The current quarter's collection efficiency was at 99 percent (100 percent for Q4FY22). Stage-3 expected at 4.6 percent (5.9 percent as of December 2022) and Stage-2 expected at 6.7 percent (8.4 percent as of December 2022) have continued to improve.
Compared to Stage-3 assets, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are estimated to be higher by Rs 1,200 crore, requiring no additional provisions over and above the Expected Credit Loss provision for FY23. The company continued to maintain a comfortable liquidity chest of about 3 months’ requirement.
First Published: Apr 3, 2023 9:14 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!