Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive soared as much as 17 percent on Tuesday, reacting to the company’s stellar quarterly earnings. At 1029 IST, shares of the auto component supplier were trading 14.2 percent higher at Rs 227.25 on BSE. The stock is the top gainer on the Nifty500 index.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen nearly 22 percent during the period.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 161.43 crore for the quarter ending March 2022 as compared with Rs 10.09 crore in the corresponding period last year. This implies a 1,499 percent jump in consolidated net profit on a Year-on-Year basis.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,588.4 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 2,189.4 crore a year ago.

Revenue from both segments-India and Europe-witnessed healthy growth in the March quarter. The India business revenue grew nearly 15 percent YoY to Rs 1,299.4 crore while the Europe business revenue was up about 22 percent at Rs 1,307.26 crore.

Despite weakness seen in two-wheeler and tractor segments last quarter, all verticals are showing good performance and positive expectations, Mahindra CIE Automotive said in its investor presentation.

Further, the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on February 22, 2022, recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up for the financial year ending December 31, 2021.