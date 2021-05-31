  • SENSEX
M&M dips over 6%; Should investors buy, sell or hold?

Updated : May 31, 2021 10:13:27 IST

CLSA increased its core EPS estimates for FY22-23 by 3%-5% and raised the target price to Rs 1,090 percent from Rs 1,060 earlier and maintained its Buy rating.
Phillip Capital has downgraded M&M to ‘Sell’ and lowered the FY22 and FY23 estimates on the back of the conservative tractor guidance as well as the raised capital allocation plans.
