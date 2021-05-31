M&M dips over 6%; Should investors buy, sell or hold? Updated : May 31, 2021 10:13:27 IST CLSA increased its core EPS estimates for FY22-23 by 3%-5% and raised the target price to Rs 1,090 percent from Rs 1,060 earlier and maintained its Buy rating. Phillip Capital has downgraded M&M to ‘Sell’ and lowered the FY22 and FY23 estimates on the back of the conservative tractor guidance as well as the raised capital allocation plans. Published : May 31, 2021 10:13 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply