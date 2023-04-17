English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeUBS remains neutral on M&M Finance on monsoon risks, guidance worries News

UBS remains neutral on M&M Finance on monsoon risks, guidance worries

UBS remains neutral on M&M Finance on monsoon risks, guidance worries
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 17, 2023 2:43:05 PM IST (Published)

The investment management firm said that the neutral rating on M&M Finance factored in moderate monsoon risks and in-line valuations.

Multinational investment bank UBS said it was ‘Neutral’ on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. (M&M Finance) as the risk-reward ratio appears balanced for the stock.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

UBS gave a target price of Rs 270 on M&M Finance shares, just a tad higher than their previous close of Rs 259.55 on the BSE.


The investment management firm said that the neutral rating on M&M Finance factored in moderate monsoon risks and in-line valuations. It added that higher interest rates could also drive a slowdown in credit demand and weigh on the company’s margins.

UBS noted that rural demand trends looked mixed, impacted by lower MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) allocations while aided by higher capex.

This could put pressure on M&M Finance’s earnings, fears UBS. “As seen in previous cycles, M&M Finance’s business has historically had volatile asset quality trends in-line with macro factors, posing downside risks to our numbers,” it said, adding that the company is likely to miss on management’s 2025 guidance.

M&M Finance announced earlier this month that the meeting of its board of directors is scheduled to be held on April 28 to approve the financial results of the company for the March quarter and the conclusion of the financial year 2023.

In its monthly business update, M&M Finance also announced that the company estimated the overall March quarter disbursements at around Rs 13,750 crore, registering a growth of 50 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. The fiscal year 2023 disbursement was approximately Rs 49,500 crore, marking a growth rate of 80 percent.

Shares of M&M Finance are trading 0.66 percent higher at Rs 261.10. 

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

M&amp;M FinanceShare priceUBS

Next Article

ICICI Bank to consider fund raising on April 22 via issuance of debt securities

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X