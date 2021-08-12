Maharashtra unlock: Key stocks to watch

The Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, gave its long-awaited nod to shopping malls and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm with 50 percent capacity from August 15 onwards, provided the entire staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Local shops are also allowed to operate till 10 pm. So this is positive for the hospitality sector, shopping malls, and multiplexes.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that spas and gymnasiums will be allowed to function till 10 pm at 50 percent capacity on the condition that the entire staff at these establishments are fully inoculated.

So this is positive for the hospitality sector, shopping malls, and multiplexes. This announcement could translate to some positive news for Jubilant FoodWorks, Speciality Restaurants, Barbeque Nation. Hotel stocks are also likely to do well as indoor marriages with 100 people per wedding have now got the go-ahead.

It is also expected that shopping malls like Phoenix Mills, Shoppers Stop will benefit immensely as they can now operate on all days of the week.

Finally for multiplexes, PVR, INOX Leisure may see some disappointment because they are not allowed to be open right now. But the street anticipates that maybe in a week or two weeks from now, they will be allowed to open so maybe a dip on these stocks will not be as much.

(With PTI inputs)