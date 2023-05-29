Maharashtra Seamless shares hit record high on strong operating performance, margin near 20%

Bolstered by better margins on sales, the EBITDA of the seamless pipes segment surged to Rs 258 crore from Rs 170 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 201 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MSL), the leading manufacturer of ERW and seamless pipes and tubes, surged over 3 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 462.45 on Monday after the company posted a solid performance in the March quarter and beat analysts' estimates on the back of better margins in seamless pipes sales.

The DP Jindal Group company reported stellar growth in operational profits and a strong order book. The company's market cap surged to Rs 5,997.47 crore.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.’s revenue rose by 14 percent to Rs 1,633 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,428.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its EBITDA surged by 85 percent to Rs 321.54 crore from Rs 173.74 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margins also improved to 19.69 percent from 12.16 percent in the year-ago quarter and 18.39 percent in the December quarter.

Bolstered by better margins on sales, the EBITDA of the seamless pipes segment surged to Rs 258 crore from Rs 170 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 201 crore in the December quarter. EBITDA per tonne for the segment rose to Rs 21,949 per tonne from Rs 20,292 per tonne in the December quarter and Rs 13,868 per tonne in the year-ago quarter.

EBIT of the ERW segment also rose two-fold to Rs 25 crore as against Rs 11 crore in the year-ago quarter while the same was Rs 24 crore in the December quarter.

The company, however, reported a 6 percent drop in profit after tax at Rs 373 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 396.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. Other income rose 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 27.2 crore. The company also reported a tax credit of Rs 71.7 crore for the latest quarter against Rs 250.1 crore a year ago due to the USTPL merger and prior period losses.

The company had a strong order book of Rs 2,063 crore as of May 21, 2023. Orders from ONGC and OIL accounted for Rs 1,134 crore while exports and others accounted for Rs 929 crore. MSL also had net cash of Rs 784 crore on its books as of March 2023.

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. are trading nearly 2 percent higher at Rs 446.20.