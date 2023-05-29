Maharashtra Seamless shares hit record high on strong operating performance, margin near 20%

2 Min(s) Read
Bolstered by better margins on sales, the EBITDA of the seamless pipes segment surged to Rs 258 crore from Rs 170 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 201 crore in the December quarter.
Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MSL), the leading manufacturer of ERW and seamless pipes and tubes, surged over 3 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 462.45 on Monday after the company posted a solid performance in the March quarter and beat analysts' estimates on the back of better margins in seamless pipes sales.
The DP Jindal Group company reported stellar growth in operational profits and a strong order book. The company's market cap surged to Rs 5,997.47 crore.
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.’s revenue rose by 14 percent to Rs 1,633 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,428.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.