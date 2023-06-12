Maharashtra Seamless prepays loans worth Rs 234 crore from internal accruals to become debt free

This is the second instance of voluntary prepayment of a long-term loan by the manufacturer of seamless pipes and tubes in the past eight months.

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. surged as much as five percent on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 498, after the company made a voluntary prepayment of a loan worth Rs 234 (about $28.33 million) from its internal accruals in a bid to become debt free.

The repayment of the outstanding long-term loan was made on Friday, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges. This is the second instance of voluntary prepayment of a long-term loan by the manufacturer of seamless pipes and tubes in the past eight months.

Given its high order book and strong liquidity position, the DP Jindal Group company made this prepayment entirely from its internal accruals to become completely debt free.

The pipe and tubes company’s plants are located in Raigad, Maharashtra, with an annual capacity of 6.5 lakh tonnes for seamless pipes.

It also caters to the oil and gas sector, power, automotive, and general engineering industries. The company has diversified into the power generation sector, having a wind power capacity of 7 MW and a solar power capacity of 53 MW.

In the March quarter, the company reported growth in its operating profit led by a strong order book.

Maharashtra Seamless' revenue grew 14 percent to Rs 1,633 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,428.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its operating profit or EBITDA jumped 85 percent to Rs 321.54 crore from Rs 173.74 crore in the year-ago period.

The company had a strong order book of Rs 2,063 crore as of May 21, 2023.