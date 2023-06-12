Maharashtra Seamless prepays loans worth Rs 234 crore from internal accruals to become debt free

2 Min(s) Read
Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. surged as much as five percent on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 498, after the company made a voluntary prepayment of a loan worth Rs 234 (about $28.33 million) from its internal accruals in a bid to become debt free.
The repayment of the outstanding long-term loan was made on Friday, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges. This is the second instance of voluntary prepayment of a long-term loan by the manufacturer of seamless pipes and tubes in the past eight months.
Given its high order book and strong liquidity position, the DP Jindal Group company made this prepayment entirely from its internal accruals to become completely debt free.