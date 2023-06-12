Maharashtra Seamless prepays loans worth Rs 234 crore from internal accruals to become debt free

This is the second instance of voluntary prepayment of a long-term loan by the manufacturer of seamless pipes and tubes in the past eight months.

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. surged as much as five percent on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 498, after the company made a voluntary prepayment of a loan worth Rs 234 (about $28.33 million) from its internal accruals in a bid to become debt free.

The repayment of the outstanding long-term loan was made on Friday, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges. This is the second instance of voluntary prepayment of a long-term loan by the manufacturer of seamless pipes and tubes in the past eight months.