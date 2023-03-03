Mahanagar Gas to acquire 100% stake in Unison Enviro for Rs 531 crore

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd ended at Rs 908.00, up by Rs 9.80, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.
City gas utility Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Friday said it will acquire 100 percent shareholding of Unison Enviro Private Ltd (UEPL) for Rs 531 crore to enter new geographical areas for pursuing inorganic growth opportunities.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
"Mahanagar Gas has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Unison Enviro Private Ltd and existing shareholders of UEPL (Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure) for the acquisition of a 100% stake in UEPL," the company said in an exchange filing.
The 100 percent shareholding acquisition is expected to be completed upon receipt of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) approval and subject to fulfillment of terms and conditions, it said.
UEPL is a private limited company incorporated on December 14, 2015, under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has been authorised by PNGRB to implement the City Gas Distribution network in the Geographical Areas of Ratnagiri, Latur & Osmanabad in the state of Maharashtra and Chitradurga and Devengere in the state of Karnataka.
Ashu Shinghal, managing director of MGL, said the acquisition would help the company expand its network within and beyond Maharashtra and offer its quality services with safety to a broader customer base, thereby contributing towards the long-term growth of the organisation.
HDFC Bank Investment Banking was the exclusive Transaction Advisor to MGL. Kotak Investment Banking was the exclusive Financial Advisor to Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and the investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure on this transaction.
Ashish Kataria, director of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and chairman of Unison Enviro, said the company believes this transaction will help UEPL leverage MGL's strengths to realize its full potential.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!