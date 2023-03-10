First acquisition can be a potential solution to MGL's volume growth woes, say analysts

Despite the positive brokerage commentary, shares of MGL ended lower on Friday.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. has received positive ratings from brokerages on the recent acquisition of Unison Enviro Pvt. Ltd. Analysts expect the acquisition to strengthen the long-term growth prospects of the company.

The management of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) held a call after its recent acquisition of Unison Enviro Pvt. Ltd. (UEPL) for Rs 531 crore for its foray into new geographical areas to pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

Unison Enviro targets a total volume of 1.1 million metric standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) compared to the current volumes of MGL at 3.4 mmscmd over the next 7-8 years.

Its volume target for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 stands at 0.15/0.2 mmscmd, and compressed natural gas (CNG) would contribute a massive share of 90 percent to the company’s total volumes.

UEPL’s EBITDA per scm of Rs 7.5/scm is at par with MGL’s figure of Rs 8.2/scm in the December quarter.

Brokerage firm Nomura has a 'Buy' call on Mahanagar Gas as it believes that the UEPL acquisition could help MGL witness growth in volumes. It has raised the target price on MGL to Rs 1,150/share from Rs 1,035 earlier.

The firm believes that the regulatory approval for this deal is likely to be received after September 2023. It is likely to have volume potential of 1.1 mmscmd over the next eight years, with total capex of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,200 crore, as per its note.

The firm also cut MGL's Earnings per Share estimates by 2 percent for the next financial year and by 3 percent for financial year 2025, factoring in lower other income and higher capex.

Brokerage CITI has a Buy call on MGL with the target price raised to Rs 1,140 per share, while Nuvama too has a Buy call on the stock with the TP unchanged at Rs 1,135/share.

Last week, Mahanagar Gas signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Unison Enviro and existing shareholders of UEPL for a 100% stake acquisition in UEPL.

UEPL has been authorised by PNGRB to implement the City Gas Distribution network in Ratnagiri, Latur and Osmanabad of Maharashtra as well as Chitradurga and Devengere in Karnataka.

Shares of Mahanagar Gas ended 0.8 percent lower at Rs 989.25.