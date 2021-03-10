  • SENSEX
Magma Fincorp shares hit 5% upper circuit on shareholders' nod for acquisition by Rising Sun Holdings

Updated : March 10, 2021 10:04 AM IST

The stock price jumped as much as 4.96 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 136.40 apiece on the BSE.
The company will allot 45,80,00,000 preferential shares to RSHPL for a consideration of Rs 3,206 crore.
Published : March 10, 2021 10:04 AM IST

