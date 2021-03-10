Magma Fincorp shares hit 5% upper circuit on shareholders' nod for acquisition by Rising Sun Holdings

The shares of non-banking finance company Magma Fincorp Ltd (Magma) were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit after it received shareholders’ approval for the acquisition of a controlling stake by Rising Sun Holdings Pvt Ltd through preferential issue.

The stock price jumped as much as 4.96 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 136.40 apiece on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said that its shareholders approved the company’s plan to raise up to Rs 3,456 crore by issuing preference equity shares to Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings Ltd (RSHPL) and two members from the promoter group.

“The members of the company approved with requisite majority the preferential issue of 49,37,14,286 equity shares to RSHPL, Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Tuesday (March 9),” Magma said.

The company will allot 45,80,00,000 preferential shares to RSHPL for a consideration of Rs 3,206 crore. Besides, Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar (both members of the promoter and promoter group company) will be allotted 1,78,57,143 shares and 1,78,57,143 shares respectively for Rs 125 crore each.

The transaction would result in Rising Sun Holdings taking a controlling stake of 60 percent in the post-issue capital of the company.

With this capital infusion, Rising Sun Holdings would also be classified as promoter of the company, together with the existing promoter group. The existing promoters will hold 13.3 percent stake post issuance of preferential shares. The networth of the company will increase to over Rs 6,300 crore after the issuance.

Besides, Rising Sun Holdings will nominate Poonawalla as the chairman of the board, while Abhay Bhutada, presently MD and CEO of Poonawalla Finance is proposed to be appointed as the Managing Director, while Chamria will continue on the board as the executive vice chairman.

Also, Magma Fincorp and its subsidiaries will be renamed and branded under the Poonawalla Finance brand. And the existing financial services business of Poonawalla Finance is proposed to be consolidated.