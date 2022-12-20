Shares of this fertiliser company have gained over 200% this year

Shares have climbed nearly 50 percent over the last five trading sessions. It ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent each on Thursday and Friday.
Shares of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. rose nearly 9 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday, extending gains from last week.
The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 92.1, closing in on its previous 52-week high of Rs 94.7.
Shares have climbed nearly 50 percent over the last five trading sessions. It ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent each on Thursday and Friday. This year itself, shares are up over 200 percent.
Madras Fertilizers is engaged in the manufacture of ammonia, urea, complex fertilizers and biofertilizers.
The company has its plant facilities and headquarters located on 329 acres of freehold land at Manali, about 20 km north of Chennai city.
Shares of Madras Fertilisers are trading 9.1 percent higher at Rs 92.35.