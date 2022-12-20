English
Shares of this fertiliser company have gained over 200% this year

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 1:04:31 PM IST (Published)

Shares have climbed nearly 50 percent over the last five trading sessions. It ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent each on Thursday and Friday.

Shares of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. rose nearly 9 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday, extending gains from last week.


The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 92.1, closing in on its previous 52-week high of Rs 94.7.

Shares have climbed nearly 50 percent over the last five trading sessions. It ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent each on Thursday and Friday. This year itself, shares are up over 200 percent.

Fertiliser stocks have been in focus recently on news reports that the government subsidy for urea may be increased in the upcoming union budget.
The current subsidy for urea is Rs 266 per kilogram, which the government may increase to Rs 288, according to the report. The hope for higher subsidy follows the recent spike in fertiliser prices due to supply constraints and higher global prices.
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal said the subsidy bill is indeed very high but farmers are always the highest priority of this government.
Singhal also spoke about the prices of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) which have come down to $720-$730 per tonne from $920 per tonne earlier.

Madras Fertilizers is engaged in the manufacture of ammonia, urea, complex fertilizers and biofertilizers.

The company has its plant facilities and headquarters located on 329 acres of freehold land at Manali, about 20 km north of Chennai city.

Shares of Madras Fertilisers are trading 9.1 percent higher at Rs 92.35.

