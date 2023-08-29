Bonus Share Alert: This fertiliser company has decided to reward shareholders with 1:1 bonus

Shares of Madhya Bharat Agro Ltd. gained on Tuesday after the company approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

This means that shareholders of the company will get one bonus share for every one share that they hold.

Record date for the bonus issue is yet to be determined.

Additionally, the company's board has also considered and approved the increase in its authorised capital from Rs 50 crore earlier to Rs 110 crore.

The board also fixed Septemebr 19 as the record date for the payment of final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Madhya Bharat Agro is a producer and distributor of fertilisers based in Rajasthan. The company's current market capitalisation is close to Rs 3,000 crore.

Shares of Madhya Bharat Agro are off the day's high, currently trading a percent higher at Rs 641.20. The stock has gained nearly 17 percent so far this year.

The stock grabbed headlines in 2022 after it surged as much as 525 percent, starting the year at Rs 87 and ending the year close to levels of Rs 550.