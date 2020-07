Investing in the stock market is "a skillful job", according to market veteran Madhusudan Kela, who has been one of the most influential names of Dalal Street in the last decade.

"It is not for any immature to think that 'someone will give me a tip and I will read some balance sheet and will be able to make money'," Kela, who has over 10 years of experience in the equity market, warns.

So what does it require to be invested in the market and make money? According to Kela, there are two things that are most important - commitment and passion.

"It requires years and years of commitment and experience and I am not saying that you need to be someone special to do it but you have to have first, the commitment and the second thing is - this is not a job, this is passion, this is love, this is an addiction," said Kela in an interview with CNBC-TV18 in which he discussed investing in the stock markets.

Kela is the former chief investment strategist of Reliance Capital. Earlier, he headed the equities fund management at Reliance Mutual Fund after which, in late 2010, Kela moved to the fund's parent. Prior to joining Reliance Group, Kela was associated with UBS, Peregrine Securities, and Motilal Oswal Securities.

Kela says trading should not be seen as a '9 am to 6 pm' job and rather should be seen as a passion that can be chased day and night.

"You have to have the real commitment, you have to have the urge and the passion to learn this market, you have to be able to put an enormous amount of hard work," he added.

On how to make the most of a big opportunity in the market, he said the key is to be able to comprehend and identify the opportunity and its size.

"It is so impossible to comprehend... Before you say how to identify, first of all, you have to be able to comprehend that this is the size of the opportunity, this is the size of excitement that we are talking about. This does not come every day, it may not come every year. Everyone gets it once in a few times in life that you are able to catch a really big idea. At that point in time, you have to make the most out of it," said Kela.

He, however, said despite many years of experience, he hasn't yet learnt to understand how big an opportunity is in the market at times.