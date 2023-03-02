Macrotech Developers stock soars 18% after positive brokerage view

Realty firm Macrotech Developers' stock soared 18 percent on Thursday on the back of positive commentary by broking firm Motilal Oswal.
According to the broking firm's report, Macrotech management is very confident of strong growth in the business, adding that the company is targeting sustainable growth on the back of industry tailwinds.
Also, Macrotech management believes that the housing segment will be a big beneficiary of the increase in per capita income in India. The country’s per capita income is expected to rise from $2,000 to $5,000 thereby benefiting the company.
The report adds that the management expects to clock annual sales of 1 million units versus 3,60,000 units done in 2022. The company also expects pre-sales to grow at 20 percent CAGR.