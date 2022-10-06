Macrotech Developers shares jump as company reports best ever Q2 pre-sales

By Asmita Pant

Shares of Macrotech Developers rose as much as 3.6 percent on Thursday after the company announced it had reported the best second quarter pre-sales. The realty company's shares were trading 2.1 percent higher at 991.8 on BSE at the time of writing.

The pre-sales for the period under review stood at Rs 3,148 crore, up 57 percent from the year-ago period. The pre-sales have jumped 12 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The company's collections for the September quarter were reported at Rs 2,375 crore, a 24 percent jump on a year-on-year basis and a fall of 9 percent from the previous quarter.

"Collections were predictably impacted by seasonal factors — lower construction activity during monsoon and deferral of registrations during the 15-day inauspicious period (Pitrupaksh / Shraadh)," the company said in an exchange filing.

Net debt decreased by almost Rs 60 crore to Rs 8,796 crore against Rs 12,477 crore in the corresponding period in the previous year. The net debt was reported at Rs 8,856 crore in the first quarter.

The sales for the first half of the year were reported at Rs 6,004 crore, while the guidance for FY23 is at Rs 11,500 crore.

Macrotech said that it added four new projects, having nearly 2.2 million sq ft of saleable area with GDV of Rs 3,100 crore across various micro-markets of MMR and Pune. "In the first half, we have added Rs 9,300 crore of GDV, which is 62 percent of our full-year guidance of Rs 15,000 of GDV addition," the company said.

"The $225 million bonds were fully repaid in September 2022, 6 months

ahead of schedule. With this, there is no further obligation on MDL’s balance sheet wrt the London investments," Macrotech said in an exchange filing.

The company also saw a repatriation of Rs 100 crore from the UK to India in the quarter under review. "Despite the challenging economic environment in the UK, we expect an additional repatriation of Rs 1,000 crore from the UK to India in CY2023," the company said.