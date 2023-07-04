Macrotech Developers sales bookings up 17% to Rs 3,350 crore in April-June quarter

Shares of Macrotech Developers Ltd ended at Rs 700.60, up by Rs 7.90, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday (July 4) said the company achieved its best-ever first quarter pre-sales of Rs 3,350 crore showing a growth of 17 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The company said collections were Rs 2,400 crore for the first quarter and it was impacted by seasonal factors such as summer vacations and monsoon.

It added five new projects having 7.1 million square feet of saleable area with GDV (Gross Development Value) of Rs 12,000 crore across different micro-markets.

Macrotech's net debt stands at Rs 7,260 crore, increasing marginally primarily on account of front-loaded business development investment. This marginal increase is on a significantly enlarged base of sales and business development.

"We remain on the path to achieving our full-year guidance of reduction of net debt to lower of 0.5x equity and 1x operating cash flow, with significant debt reduction seen in H2," the company added.

The company reported a 39 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 744.36 crore for the March quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 535.46 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to Rs 3,271.71 crore in January-March 2022-23 from Rs 3,481.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Macrotech Developers sells properties under the Lodha brand and is one of the leading real estate companies in India. The company has delivered around 94 million square feet of real estate.

It is currently developing about 105 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio. The company has over 4,300 acres of land beyond its ongoing and planned portfolio.