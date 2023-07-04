CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMacrotech Developers sales bookings up 17% to Rs 3,350 crore in April June quarter

Macrotech Developers sales bookings up 17% to Rs 3,350 crore in April-June quarter

Macrotech Developers sales bookings up 17% to Rs 3,350 crore in April-June quarter
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 4, 2023 11:31:22 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Macrotech Developers Ltd ended at Rs 700.60, up by Rs 7.90, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday (July 4) said the company achieved its best-ever first quarter pre-sales of Rs 3,350 crore showing a growth of 17 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Live TV

Loading...

The company said collections were Rs 2,400 crore for the first quarter and it was impacted by seasonal factors such as summer vacations and monsoon.
It added five new projects having 7.1 million square feet of saleable area with GDV (Gross Development Value) of Rs 12,000 crore across different micro-markets.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X