Macrotech Developers sales bookings up 17% to Rs 3,350 crore in April-June quarter

Shares of Macrotech Developers Ltd ended at Rs 700.60, up by Rs 7.90, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday (July 4) said the company achieved its best-ever first quarter pre-sales of Rs 3,350 crore showing a growth of 17 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Live TV

Loading...

The company said collections were Rs 2,400 crore for the first quarter and it was impacted by seasonal factors such as summer vacations and monsoon.

It added five new projects having 7.1 million square feet of saleable area with GDV (Gross Development Value) of Rs 12,000 crore across different micro-markets.