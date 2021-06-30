Macrotech Developers: Promoters repay entire debt to company

Macrotech Developers is trading two percent higher in trade after promoters repaid their entire debt to the company.

As of March 31, 2021, the promoters owed around Rs 1,596 crore to the company and Rs 400 crore of which was paid in April 2021.

Today, the promoters have paid the remaining amount of around Rs 1,100 crore.

The company also plans to reduce net debt by Rs 10,000 crore by end of this year and that is something that the street is liking because debt has been a big problem for Macrotech Developers.

As of March 31, the company’s net debt was around Rs 16,075 crore.

