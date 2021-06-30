Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Macrotech Developers: Promoters repay entire debt to company

    Profile image
    By Sonal Bhutra | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Macrotech Developers is trading two percent higher in trade after promoters repaid their entire debt to the company.

    Macrotech Developers is trading two percent higher in trade after promoters repaid their entire debt to the company.
    As of March 31, 2021, the promoters owed around Rs 1,596 crore to the company and Rs 400 crore of which was paid in April 2021.
    Today, the promoters have paid the remaining amount of around Rs 1,100 crore.
    The company also plans to reduce net debt by Rs 10,000 crore by end of this year and that is something that the street is liking because debt has been a big problem for Macrotech Developers.
    As of March 31, the company’s net debt was around Rs 16,075 crore.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Intend to expand commercial real estate business: Max Ventures

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements27,489.45 -645.00 -2.29
    ONGC117.35 -2.05 -1.72
    Bajaj Finserv12,096.05 -203.85 -1.66
    Power Grid Corp232.20 -3.80 -1.61
    UPL792.50 -12.90 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,099.95 -200.30 -1.63
    ICICI Bank630.30 -9.90 -1.55
    Power Grid Corp232.05 -3.80 -1.61
    HUL2,468.85 -24.70 -0.99
    HDFC2,475.35 -24.80 -0.99
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements27,489.45 -645.00 -2.29
    ONGC117.35 -2.05 -1.72
    Bajaj Finserv12,096.05 -203.85 -1.66
    Power Grid Corp232.20 -3.80 -1.61
    UPL792.50 -12.90 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,099.95 -200.30 -1.63
    ICICI Bank630.30 -9.90 -1.55
    Power Grid Corp232.05 -3.80 -1.61
    HUL2,468.85 -24.70 -0.99
    HDFC2,475.35 -24.80 -0.99

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.33750.11750.16
    Euro-Rupee88.38100.01300.01
    Pound-Rupee102.98000.20000.19
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67270.00150.23
    View More