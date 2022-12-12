English
Macrotech Developers raises nearly Rs 3,550 crore through QIP issue
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 12, 2022 2:33:13 PM IST (Published)

The company will now be eligible for inclusion in various free float-linked indices in due course of time.

Macrotech Developers Ltd., the real estate player operating under the brand name Lodha achieved its minimum public shareholding requirements post the closure of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue.
The company managed to raise Rs 3,547 crore through the QIP issue, it said in the exchange filing.
Price for the QIP has been fixed at Rs 1,026 per share, a slight premium compared to the floor price of Rs 1,022.75.

Among key investors in the QIP include the New World Fund, Kuwait Investment Authority, and Nomura India Investment Fund.

Last week CNBC-TV18 reported that Macrotech Developers had launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise Rs 3,500 crore. The developer was likely to issue around 3.4 crore new shares through this issue resulting in about 7.18 percent dilution in the company to achieve the minimum public shareholding requirement.

Before the QIP, the promoter shareholding in the company stood at 82.2 percent.

The QIP consisted of an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by members of promoters and promoter group of the company -- Sambhavnath Trust, Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms Pvt Ltd, Hightown Constructions Pvt Ltd and Homecraft Developers and Farms Pvt Ltd.

Now that the company has managed to achieve 25 percent free float, it will now be eligible for inclusion in various free float-linked indices in due course of time.

Macrotech Developers, which sells its properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a major presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune property markets, while recently making an entry into the Bengaluru market with a housing project.

Shares of Macrotech Developers are trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 1,072.

