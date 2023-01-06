Lodha Group pre-sales cross Rs 3,000 crore in December quarter, reduces debt by Rs 750 crore

Macrotech Developers said its net debt has dropped by Rs 753 crore to Rs 8,042 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
Real estate major Lodha Group, listed as Macrotech Developers, reported a growth of 16 percent on a year-on-year basis in pre-sales at Rs 3,035 crore in three months ended December 2022, marking its best quarterly performance.
In comparison, the company had posted pre-sales of Rs 2,608 crore in the December 2021 quarter.
Macrotech Developers said its net debt has dropped by Rs 753 crore to Rs 8,042 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
The realty major added four new projects during the quarter with a saleable area of 5 million square feet and gross development value of Rs 8,500 corre across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.
"This reflects availability of land for Lodha in the targeted micro-markets and landowners desire to partner with us to get the best NPV of cash flows on their land. This in turn provides growth visibility for us," the company said.
Shares of Macrotech Developers are trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 1,081.15.