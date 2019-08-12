Market
Macro data, policy cues to drive markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
Updated : August 12, 2019 06:49 AM IST
Equity markets will focus on macroeconomic data as well as government measures to support growth and address tax issues in the holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.
"Going ahead investors will closely monitor government measures on supporting growth and FPIs tax issues," said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
India's industrial production growth slipped to a four-month low of 2 per cent in June, mainly due to poor performance of mining and manufacturing sectors, official data showed.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more