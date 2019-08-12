#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Macro data, policy cues to drive markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

Updated : August 12, 2019 06:49 AM IST

Equity markets will focus on macroeconomic data as well as government measures to support growth and address tax issues in the holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.
"Going ahead investors will closely monitor government measures on supporting growth and FPIs tax issues," said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
India's industrial production growth slipped to a four-month low of 2 per cent in June, mainly due to poor performance of mining and manufacturing sectors, official data showed.
Macro data, policy cues to drive markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
