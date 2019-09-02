Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Macro data, global factors key for markets in holiday-shortened week ahead: Experts

Updated : September 02, 2019 06:50 AM IST

Experts believe that the macroeconomic data points and global trends mainly from the US-China trade conflict would drive the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week ahead.
Official data on Friday showed that India's GDP growth slipped to an over six-year low of 5 percent in the June quarter of 2019-20.
Investors would also monitor other key factors such as movement of rupee, crude oil and investment trend by overseas investors.
