Market Macro data, cos' earnings, global trends to drive equity market this week: Analysts Updated : August 09, 2020 11:30 AM IST After the last week's RBI monetary policy, which maintained the status quo in interest rates, all eyes in the coming week will be on inflation and industrial output numbers. Last week, the Sensex advanced by 433.68 points or 1.15 percent and the broader Nifty gained 140.60 points or 1.26 percent.