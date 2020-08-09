Macro data, cos' earnings, global trends to drive equity market this week: Analysts

Domestic equity market will be largely driven by macro-economic data, companies' earnings and global cues in the coming week, analysts said.

Besides, investors will keep tracking latest developments and trends on the COVID-19 pandemic front, like data on infection cases and fatality rates as well as update on vaccine trials.

"With the rising US-China tensions and resurging COVID-19 cases, uncertainties are increasing, while the early positive development on the vaccine front remains a silver lining. Thus, equity markets are likely to remain volatile, with more stock-specific action as earnings season progresses," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

After the last week's RBI monetary policy, which maintained the status quo in interest rates, all eyes in the coming week will be on inflation and industrial output numbers.

In its policy review, the apex bank had said that inflation is expected to be at elevated levels during the second quarter but may ease in the second half of the current fiscal year.

"Going ahead, global cues and earnings would continue to dictate the market trend. Besides, macroeconomic data IIP and CPI inflation, update on vaccine trials and COVID-19 situation would be closely tracked by the participants," Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, a record single-day spike of 64,399 COVID-19 cases pushed India's virus caseload to 21,53,010, while the death toll climbed to 43,379, official data showed.

Globally, the number of coronavirus infection cases neared 2-crore mark and the death toll was well above 7 lakh.

Among major earnings to be announced this week are Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, MRF and NTPC.

"Investors will closely monitor the upcoming quarterly results and tensions between US and China," Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, said.

Last week, the Sensex advanced by 433.68 points or 1.15 percent and the broader Nifty gained 140.60 points or 1.26 percent.