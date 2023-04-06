The best performing Nifty Pharma stock this year gets an upgrade from Macquarie

Global investment firm Macquarie has turned positive on some leading Indian pharmaceutical companies on the back of a rebound in the US generics market.

It said that the US generics market is witnessing a reconfiguration from structural changes and temporary disruptions, which could augur well for pharma companies in India.

Macquarie on Wednesday upgraded Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Underperform’ earlier with a price target of Rs 600. This implies an upside of 15 percent from the stock’s previous closing level of Rs 521.60 on the BSE.

The investment firm said that it has become more positive on Aurobindo Pharma due to green shoots in the US generics, the company’s large product portfolio, and its benign valuations.

Aurobindo Pharma is the best performer on the Nifty Pharma index with gains of 21 percent so far this year.

Macquarie also upgraded IPCA Laboratories Ltd. to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’ earlier. Interestingly, it gave a target price of Rs 810 on the stock, which is lower than its previous close of Rs 811 on Wednesday on the BSE.

The investment firm said that though IPCA’s estimated earnings for the fiscal year 2024-25 remain meaningfully below consensus, the concerns of further downward earnings revisions are factored in at current levels.

Shares of IPCA Laboratories have dropped nearly 21 percent in the last year. On Thursday, the stock opened slightly higher at Rs 812.20, up 0.4 percent, on the BSE in the opening trade.

With regards to other pharma companies, Macquarie noted that the Street expectations remain elevated for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd., and IPCA Laboratories.