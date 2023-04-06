English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsThe best performing Nifty Pharma stock this year gets an upgrade from Macquarie

The best performing Nifty Pharma stock this year gets an upgrade from Macquarie

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   Apr 6, 2023 1:22 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Macquarie on Wednesday upgraded Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Underperform’ earlier with a target price of Rs 600.

market | Apr 6, 2023 1:16 PM IST

Global investment firm Macquarie has turned positive on some leading Indian pharmaceutical companies on the back of a rebound in the US generics market.

Recommended Articles

View All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

It said that the US generics market is witnessing a reconfiguration from structural changes and temporary disruptions, which could augur well for pharma companies in India.


Macquarie on Wednesday upgraded Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Underperform’ earlier with a price target of Rs 600. This implies an upside of 15 percent from the stock’s previous closing level of Rs 521.60 on the BSE.

The investment firm said that it has become more positive on Aurobindo Pharma due to green shoots in the US generics, the company’s large product portfolio, and its benign valuations.

Aurobindo Pharma is the best performer on the Nifty Pharma index with gains of 21 percent so far this year.

Macquarie also upgraded IPCA Laboratories Ltd. to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’ earlier. Interestingly, it gave a target price of Rs 810 on the stock, which is lower than its previous close of Rs 811 on Wednesday on the BSE.

The investment firm said that though IPCA’s estimated earnings for the fiscal year 2024-25 remain meaningfully below consensus, the concerns of further downward earnings revisions are factored in at current levels.

Shares of IPCA Laboratories have dropped nearly 21 percent in the last year. On Thursday, the stock opened slightly higher at Rs 812.20, up 0.4 percent, on the BSE in the opening trade.

With regards to other pharma companies, Macquarie noted that the Street expectations remain elevated for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd., and IPCA Laboratories.

Macquarie said that it believed that Aurobindo Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. could positively surprise the markets in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Apr 6, 2023 1:16 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X