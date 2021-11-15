Macquarie turns cautious on India citing stretched valuations, sees earnings downgrade risk

Macquarie is the latest to join the spate of foreign brokerage firms to turn cautious on India citing stretched valuations and risk of earnings downgrade from a one-year perspective even as it remains constructive on the long-term prospects.

Before Macquarie's cautious commentary, brokerages such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS came up with their downgrades and negative commentaries.

"We believe the risk-reward for Indian equities is less favourable at current levels," Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

Nomura had downgraded Indian equities as it believes valuations are too stretched and a lot of positives are already priced in, while UBS Securities said that Indian stocks look unattractive on the valuation front as they are “extremely expensive” compared to ASEAN.

Even CLSA has highlighted 10 reasons to book profits on India. Among the reasons mentioned in its note are higher energy prices, pressure on profitability, currency outlook, withdrawal of RBI stimulus, rich valuations, high probability of earnings disappointment and a potential lack of marginal buyers.

Macquarie said in a note to clients that the consensus builds in an aggressive earnings recovery and on these high estimates, India's two-year forward PE is near all-time highs and a premium to Emerging Markets.

It added that even in view of the ongoing strong inflation risk, consensus still assumes an aggregate of 300 basis points of margin expansion into FY23 and sees earnings downgrades to work through in the coming quarter.

The foreign brokerage has mentioned 7 stocks under the 'relative underweights' category and 8 stocks as 'alternative buys'.

Relative Underweights Alternative Buys United Spirits Bharti Airtel Reliance Industries HPCL Tata Power Co Asian Paints Eicher Motors NTPC Axis Bank TVS Motor Co Gujarat Gas ICICI Bank Mindtree GAIL India Infosys

In the consumer space, Macquarie prefers Asian Paints instead of United Spirits.

For Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the brokerage said that its EPS for RIL for FY23-24 remains 30-35 percent below consensus considering lower cyclical margin recovery in oil-to-chemicals, significantly higher interest expenses, lower average revenue per user in Jio and lower revenue in retail.

Instead of RIL, Macquarie prefers Bharti Airtel to benefit from the digitisation exposure and HPCL for cyclical margin upside.

The brokerage sees a slower pace of recovery in the premium motorcycle space as compared to four-wheelers and scooters, which is why it prefers TVS Motor instead of Eicher Motors.

Talking about Mindtree, the brokerage sees margin headwinds in the near term from rising attrition and supply-side pressures, which is why it has tagged Mindtree as 'relative underweight' and prefers Infosys.

Among larger private banks, Macquarie prefers ICICI Bank over Axis Bank.