Macquarie says banks don't want to lend anymore despite good liquidity
Updated : January 09, 2020 02:43 PM IST
2020 is expected to see disappointing signs of credit growth and asset quality as banks don’t want to lend despite good liquidity, said Macquarie in its recent research report.
The foreign brokerage firm further explained that the deposit growth is at 10 percent, above than credit growth of 7 percent.
The central bank expects NPLs to rise by 60 bps to 9.9 percent in September 2020 from 9.3 percent in September 2019.
