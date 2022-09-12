    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Macquarie remains optimistic on Indian tech companies

    Macquarie remains optimistic on Indian tech companies

    Macquarie remains optimistic on Indian tech companies
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Nifty IT index has corrected nearly 20% this year. Yet, contrary to street consensus, Macquarie is optimistic on Indian IT companies. Know from Macquarie's Ravi Menon for the rationale behind their stance.

    Contrary to street consensus, Macquarie remains bullish on the Indian I.T. space. In fact, its Asia unit has revised its cloud capex guidance higher. It expects healthy cloud revenue growth in FY24 for Indian tech companies.
    "If we are looking at a slowdown in cloud revenues in 2023, you should have seen a slowdown in capex. Instead, we see an acceleration in capex," Ravi Menon of Macquarie told CNBC TV-18 in an interview.
    The demand for personal computers is falling at its fastest pace in nearly a decade after a two-year pandemic boom. The April-June period saw shipments drop at the sharpest in nine years.
    However, business enterprises continue to spend on computers and laptops. This is evident from the financial performance of PC giants like Dell, whose consumer business declined 9 percent in the most recent quarter. On the other hand, its commercial sales increased 15 percent year-on-year.
    Macquarie also believes that the forecasts for Indian IT companies, particularly TCS, are very bearish. The firm expects TCS to grow 14 percent in constant currency terms for FY23, followed by 12.5 percent in FY24 due to a high base and caution in spending, and 13.1 percent in FY25.
    Consensus estimates expect 8.3 percent US Dollar revenue growth in FY24 and a similar quantum in FY25. "Corporates with strong balance sheets will continue to spend," Menon said.
    The margins of Indian tech companies have suffered in recent quarters due to wage hikes and higher attrition rates. Companies shell out more to attract and retain the best talent, thereby hurting their bottom line.
    Macquarie expects them to normalise in the third quarter as the current quarter still has cross-currency headwinds and wage hikes that companies like Wipro have to deal with. The firm also expects attrition rates to moderate in the December quarter.
    Other Key Takeaways From The Conversation:
    • Fresher intake can help moderate the average cost per employee and help margin improvement in FY24 and FY25.
    • Attrition is starting to normalize.
    • Margins are not a structural issue
    • People have been hurt by the PE de-rating that has happened
    • Investors still waiting to see some signs of improvement in attrition, and margin improvement before buying IT stocks
    • Don't see much downside from current levels for IT companies

      • Tags

      HCL TechIndian ITIndian IT stocksInformation TechnologyInfosysTata Consultancy Services (TCS)Tech Mahindratechnology stocksWipro

      Previous Article

      Medplus sees short-term threat from e-pharmacies; to continue adding stores

      Next Article

      Defence stocks soar as India pushes indigenous manufacturing

      arrow down

        Shows

        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng