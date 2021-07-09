Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Macquarie raises target price on ICICI Bank, here’s why

    Profile image
    By Nimesh Shah | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Macqaurie has increased the earnings multiple as well as the target price on ICICI Bank. The new target price is Rs 820, which is almost 25 percent upside from current levels.

    Macqaurie has increased the earnings multiple as well as the target price on ICICI Bank. The new target price is Rs 820, which is almost 25 percent upside from current levels.
    The firm believes that ICICI Bank is on track to improve its RoA levels to one of the best in the industry over the next few years.
    A strong focus on loan growth, margins and a tight leash on credit cost is expected to increase the Bank’s earnings, going forward.
    The bank is expected to report 24 percent CAGR over a couple of years from now.
    Macquarie has raised the earnings estimates for the Bank for FY22 and FY24 by 13-17 percent on the back of strong margins.
    ICICI Bank continues to be Macquarie’s top pick in the financial sector.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.
    To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.
    (Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,556.05 222.15 1.80
    Tata Steel1,210.40 20.65 1.74
    JSW Steel677.20 8.95 1.34
    Divis Labs4,561.80 51.30 1.14
    ONGC118.15 1.10 0.94
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,568.40 237.25 1.92
    Tata Steel1,210.25 20.50 1.72
    Bharti Airtel528.80 3.60 0.69
    Titan Company1,733.20 6.40 0.37
    Tech Mahindra1,063.40 3.60 0.34
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,571.15 237.25 1.92
    Tata Steel1,209.45 19.70 1.66
    JSW Steel677.30 9.05 1.35
    Divis Labs4,559.00 48.50 1.08
    Bharti Airtel530.15 4.85 0.92
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,577.05 245.90 1.99
    Tata Steel1,209.65 19.90 1.67
    Bharti Airtel530.25 5.05 0.96
    Titan Company1,737.00 10.20 0.59
    Infosys1,564.40 3.90 0.25

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6125-0.0925-0.12
    Euro-Rupee88.2900-0.2050-0.23
    Pound-Rupee102.8340-0.1810-0.18
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6781-0.0024-0.35
    View More