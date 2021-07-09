Macquarie raises target price on ICICI Bank, here’s why

Macqaurie has increased the earnings multiple as well as the target price on ICICI Bank. The new target price is Rs 820, which is almost 25 percent upside from current levels.

The firm believes that ICICI Bank is on track to improve its RoA levels to one of the best in the industry over the next few years.

A strong focus on loan growth, margins and a tight leash on credit cost is expected to increase the Bank’s earnings, going forward.

The bank is expected to report 24 percent CAGR over a couple of years from now.

Macquarie has raised the earnings estimates for the Bank for FY22 and FY24 by 13-17 percent on the back of strong margins.

ICICI Bank continues to be Macquarie’s top pick in the financial sector.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.