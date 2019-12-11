Market
Macquarie questions YES Bank's board for announcing offer from Braich without background check
Updated : December 11, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Macquarie in its report questioned the bank's board for announcing a binding offer from Erwin Singh Braich who has been involved in several lawsuits.
The source of money also remains questionable, said the report.
It added that the bank will need at least $2.5-3 billion over the next 12-18 months even after factoring in operating profits for the next 6 quarters.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more