Macquarie questions YES Bank's board for announcing offer from Braich without background check

YES Bank's board meeting on fundraising again remained inconclusive, as there was no confirmation on possible investors who may put money in the bank. Brokerage Macquarie in its report has raised question on the bank's board after the latter announced a binding offer from Erwin Singh Braich, who has been involved in several lawsuits. The brokerage also questioned the source of the money.

"What is the probability of RBI approving such an investor with a questionable track record? And, what about Citax Investments where there isn't much information available in the public domain? Why is the board even considering raising money from Braich and still indecisive?" the report said.

The brokerage in its report also added that despite the Mumbai-based bank had done a roadshow in Hong Kong and Singapore, none of the 40 investors showed any interest in investing in it. This was enough to show that the bank is struggling to raise money from quality investors.

Macquarie said that the bank will still require at least $2.5-3 billion over the next 12-18 months even after factoring in operating profits for the next six quarters.

Suresh Ganapathy, banking analyst at Macquarie, said, “ (We have) serious reservations regarding the quality of the board of directors who are willing to consider these kinds of investors to be large shareholders.”

"In our view, if the bank is unable to raise the money in the next six months, it poses a grave danger to the financial system. We need to see whether there is a run on bank deposits, and we have already seen deposit base declining for the past couple of quarters", the report added.

Macquarie maintained an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 50 per share.

On Wednesday, the bank's share slipped over 8.8 percent intra-day. At 10:52 am, the bank's share was trading 8.41 percent lower at Rs 46.30 on the NSE. In last one year, the share price of the scrip has plunged over 73 percent.

