Macquarie maintains outperform rating on Asian Paints with this target price
Mar 9, 2023 9:50 PM IST

Macquarie maintains outperform rating on Asian Paints with this target price

By Mangalam Maloo   Mar 9, 2023 9:50 PM IST
Brokerage firm Macquarie has maintained its outperform rating on Asian Paints. The firm believes there would be limited impact on Asian Paints from Grasim’s foray into the paint segment.

Brokerage firm Macquarie has maintained its outperform rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3,600.

The firm believes there would be limited impact on Asian Paints from Grasim’s foray into the paint segment.
According to Macquarie, Grasim has clarified that the Rs 10,000 crore paint capex number that they had announced earlier includes plant, working capital, tinting machines, dealership as well as branding costs.
Macquarie says majority of the street had assumed that this entire Rs 10,000 crore will be attributed towards plant building alone. Now with this clarification coming in, Macquarie has made an assumption that Rs 300-400 crore will go for working capital expenditure, another Rs 300-400 crore on tinting machines, Rs 250-800 crore on branding and ad spends, whereas plant commissioning could be more regional in the initial phase as against fears of Grasim launching a national product.
Also Read: Asian Paints to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Dahej
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
