Macquarie has also initiated coverage on Indus Towers with an 'outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 200 per share.

Bharti Airtel is one of the top Nifty gainers. Macquarie on Thursday has initiated coverage with an 'outperform' rating for the telecom giant, with a target price of Rs 1,000 per share.

According to Macquarie, there are three scenarios in the telecom space and all of them depend on what the third player, Vodafone Idea, does.

In the first case, Vodafone Idea chugs along. The second one has Vodafone Idea emerging stronger and becoming a competitive third player. And the third scenario involves the industry heading towards a duopoly — there is rapid consolidation, Vodafone Idea rapidly loses its subscriber base, and ultimately the, market is left with only Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Now according to Macquarie, the base case scenario is that Vodafone Idea chugs along for some time. So in that case, the brokerage firm is assuming that the subscriber growth will be there for Bharti Airtel as well as Reliance Jio, but it's not going to be very substantial. So Macquarie is assuming just about a 2 percent increase in subscribers for both Vodafone Idea, as well as Bharti Airtel.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel profit zooms nearly 90% but analysts flag miss on India mobile average revenue per user

However, Macquarie believes that irrespective of which scenario plays out, Bharti Airtel is best placed — better than Reliance Jio — on account of better operating leverage. Reliance Jio, according to Macquarie, already has a very tight cost structure.

So whatever happens in the telecom industry with respect to Vodafone Idea, they believe Bharti Airtel is perhaps best place.

The stock of course is surging on the back of that and Macquarie has also initiated coverage on Indus Towers with an 'outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 200 per share.

Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

For more details, watch the accompanying video