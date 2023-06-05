Macquarie sees 30% downside on Info Edge, adds stock to Asia Marquee sell list

Macquarie also sees no clear path to profitability for Info Edge's other verticals like real estate and matrimony.

Shares of Info Edge India Ltd. are trading 2 percent lower on Monday after brokerage firm Macquarie sees a potential downside of 30 percent on the stock. The brokerage has also added Info Edge to its Asia Marquee sell list.

The brokerage has an underperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 3,000, which is well below the current market price of over Rs 4,200. Macquarie's bull case sees a potential upside of 5 percent, while bear case expects the stock to halve over the next 12 months.

Macquarie in its note said that it expects the Naukri business revenue growth to taper off with moderation in revenue growth. The business delivered strong growth in billings and revenue over the last two years, which was helped by the IT sector.