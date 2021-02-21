  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

M-cap of eight of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.23 lakh crore

Updated : February 21, 2021 03:09 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest laggard in the list as its market valuation tanked Rs 44,672.14 crore to Rs 11,52,770.11 crore.
Only Reliance Industries (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as gainers from the top 10 most-valued companies list.
M-cap of eight of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.23 lakh crore

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

M-cap of eight of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.23 lakh crore

M-cap of eight of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.23 lakh crore

Britain's Cairn hopeful of solution in $1.2 billion-plus Indian government tax tussle

Britain's Cairn hopeful of solution in $1.2 billion-plus Indian government tax tussle

Matter bets on Indian EV market, targets $1 bn turnover by 2025

Matter bets on Indian EV market, targets $1 bn turnover by 2025

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement