Lupin's share price slipped 5 percent after the pharma major reported double-digit decline across standalone earnings parameters due to weak US sales.

The company's standalone net sales fell 16 percent to Rs 2,483.88 crore as against Rs 2,972 crore in the March quarter 2019. Net profit plunged 58 percent to Rs 225 crore.

At 11:40 am, the shares traded 1.37 percent lower at Rs 869 while on intraday, the share price slipped 5 percent to Rs 840 per share on the NSE.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a healthy set of numbers.

The net profit saw a jump of 35 percent to Rs 390 crore due to a one-time gain accrued from the divestment of its stake in Japanese firm Kyowa Pharmaceuticals.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 271.84 crore.

The Indian market saw a sales increase of 13.3 percent to Rs 1,192 crore while the North American market declined 9.3 percent to Rs 1,579 crore.

Weak sales also led to the company's operating margin to decline to 19.4 percent from 22.4 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Credit Suisse in its report noted, "Cost control is still not visible. Both personnel cost and other expenses were higher than expected. Expect US sales to be lower in Q1FY21."

The global brokerage firm maintained an 'outperform' call on the stock with the target price lowered to Rs 690 per share.