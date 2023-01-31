homemarket Newsstocks News

Lupin gets tentative nod from USFDA for new drug to control HIV infections

Lupin gets tentative nod from USFDA for new drug to control HIV infections

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 31, 2023 1:22:24 PM IST (Published)

DETAF tablets, which would be manufactured at the company’s Nagpur facility, would be available for supplies to low- and middle-income countries.

Global pharma company Lupin Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its new drug application for Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide (DETAF) tablets that manage HIV infections.

Recommended Articles

View All

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Jan 31, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

The company said that it has received the tentative nod from the US drug regulator under the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).


Lupin further said that DETAF tablets, which would be manufactured at the company’s Nagpur facility, would be a “welcome new addition” in the management of HIV infections and would be available for supplies to low- and middle-income countries.

Earlier this month, Lupin announced that it had received tentative approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine Tablets, 50 mg/25 mg.

The tablets were the generic equivalents of Juluca Tablets, 50 mg/25 mg of ViiV Healthcare Company, with estimated annual sales of $666 million in the US, according to IQVIA.

Juluca Tablets are used for the treatment of HIV infection in adults. The drug controls the infection and helps to decrease the virus in the body.

Shares of Lupin are trading 1.63 percent higher at Rs 746.65.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Lupin

Previous Article

Google layoffs: Over 1,800 employees hit in California alone

Next Article

Fusion Micro Finance well-capitalised for medium-term growth ambitions says CLSA