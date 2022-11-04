Lupin receives tentative approval from USFDA for birth control pill

The Drospirenone 4mg tablets are a generic market equivalent of Slynd Tablets, which are produced by Exeltis USA Inc.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today
IST4 Min(s) Read
“Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet
IST5 Min(s) Read
Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge
IST3 Min(s) Read
India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'
IST2 Min(s) Read
Pharma major Lupin Ltd. announced that it received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Drospirenone Tablet.
The Drospirenone 4mg tablets are a generic market equivalent of Slynd Tablets, which are produced by Exeltis USA Inc.
The Slynd tablets have an estimated annual turnover of $141 million in the United States, according to the IQVIA annual data ending September 2022.
The tablets contain two types of hormones and is used in the prevention of pregnancy.
Lupin develops and distributes a wide range of generic and branded formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in over 100 markets. It is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions.